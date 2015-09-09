Salmon and Cherry Tomato Skewers with Rosemary Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2015

Cook these simple salmon-and-tomato kebabs on skewers or even on sturdy rosemary sprigs. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 3 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 16 cherry tomatoes 
  • 1 1/2 pounds salmon fillet cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • 4 long metal skewers, or 4 wooden skewers soaked in water for 1 hour

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice, mustard and rosemary. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan. Thread the salmon and cherry tomatoes onto the skewers, brush with olive oil and season all over with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until the salmon is just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and drizzle with some of the vinaigrette. Serve right away, passing additional vinaigrette at the table.

