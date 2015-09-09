Salmon and Cherry Tomato Skewers with Rosemary Vinaigrette

© Eva Kolenko
Cook these simple salmon-and-tomato kebabs on skewers or even on sturdy rosemary sprigs. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice, mustard and rosemary. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Light a grill or heat a grill pan. Thread the salmon and cherry tomatoes onto the skewers, brush with olive oil and season all over with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until the salmon is just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and drizzle with some of the vinaigrette. Serve right away, passing additional vinaigrette at the table.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5