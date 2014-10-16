Salami Carbonara
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Charles Wekselbaum
November 2014

Charles Wekselbaum uses his amazing salami as an alternative to the usual pancetta in his silky take on pasta carbonara. Slideshow: Fast Weekday Pastas

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 pound good-quality salami, sliced 1/4 inch thick and finely diced
  • 1 1/2 pounds bucatini
  • 6 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated pecorino cheese, plus more for serving
  • Kosher salt
  • Coarsely ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the salami and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is rendered and the salami is tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups of the cooking water.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the 1/2 cup of cheese and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 4    

Add the pasta and 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water to the salami and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated and hot, about 2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and immediately add the egg mixture and remaining 1 cup of cooking water. Using tongs, toss the pasta until creamy, about 1 minute. Season with salt and black pepper. Serve in shallow bowls, passing more cheese at the table.

Suggested Pairing

Pair rich, meaty pastas like this carbonara with a robust red wine from southern Italy, like Aglianico.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up