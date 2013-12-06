Salad of Smoked Trout, Pink Grapefruit, and Radicchio with Walnuts

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a baking sheet, toss the bread cubes with the garlic and olive oil. Toast for about 7 minutes, or until golden.
Using a sharp stainless steel knife, peel the grapefruit, removing all the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Set aside 6 sections; cut the remaining sections into 1/2-inch pieces.
In a small bowl, combine the heavy cream and sherry vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss the radicchio strips with three quarters of the dressing. Add the smoked trout, walnuts, chopped coriander, scallions and the cut-up grapefruit sections. Season with salt and pepper and toss well.
On each of 6 plates, arrange 2 radicchio leaves. Mound the salad in the center. Garnish with the croutons, coriander leaves and whole grapefruit sections. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 6047
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5