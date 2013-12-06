Salad of Smoked Trout, Pink Grapefruit, and Radicchio with Walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. On a baking sheet, toss the bread cubes with the garlic and olive oil. Toast for about 7 minutes, or until golden.

Step 2 Using a sharp stainless steel knife, peel the grapefruit, removing all the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Set aside 6 sections; cut the remaining sections into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 3 In a small bowl, combine the heavy cream and sherry vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss the radicchio strips with three quarters of the dressing. Add the smoked trout, walnuts, chopped coriander, scallions and the cut-up grapefruit sections. Season with salt and pepper and toss well.