Salad of Smoked Trout, Pink Grapefruit, and Radicchio with Walnuts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Daniel Boulud
January 1995

 Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cubed firm-textured white bread (1/2 inch)
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or walnut oil
  • 1 large pink grapefruit
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 pound radicchio, 12 large outer leaves reserved, the rest cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • One 3/4-pound whole smoked trout—skinned, boned and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts (about 2 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh coriander (cilantro), plus additional leaves for garnish
  • 3 small scallions, white part only, thinly sliced crosswise

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a baking sheet, toss the bread cubes with the garlic and olive oil. Toast for about 7 minutes, or until golden.

Step 2    

Using a sharp stainless steel knife, peel the grapefruit, removing all the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Set aside 6 sections; cut the remaining sections into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, combine the heavy cream and sherry vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss the radicchio strips with three quarters of the dressing. Add the smoked trout, walnuts, chopped coriander, scallions and the cut-up grapefruit sections. Season with salt and pepper and toss well.

Step 4    

On each of 6 plates, arrange 2 radicchio leaves. Mound the salad in the center. Garnish with the croutons, coriander leaves and whole grapefruit sections. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Try a Pinot Blanc from Alsace Pinot Blanc or a Viognier.

