Recipes Salads Salad of Pink Radicchio, Citrus, and Mushroom Bagna Cauda Be the first to rate & review! Porcini mushroom powder gives savory depth to the nutty brown butter bagna cauda dressing in this wintery salad. By Andrea Gentl Published on October 19, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gentl & Hyers Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 8 In this recipe from Cooking with Mushrooms by Andrea Gentl, melted anchovies and porcini mushroom powder lend a savory depth to nutty brown butter bagna cauda, yielding a powerhouse sauce that's perfect for drizzling on a wintery salad. The sweetness of vibrant Cara Cara oranges mellows the bitter radicchio and adds a pop of color. While this salad is crispy and refreshing, the warmth of the buttery bagna cauda sauce slightly softens the crunchy radicchio leaves and combines with acidic sherry vinegar and orange juice for a balanced bite. Look for porcini or hean-of-the-woods mushroom powder, which adds a rich umami flavor and mild earthiness to the bagna cauda. You can find it at specialty grocery stores or online at thespicehouse.com. Ingredients Brown Butter–Porcini Bagna Cauda ½ cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), at room temperature 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil 12 anchovy fillets (from 1 [2-ounce] can), chopped (about 2 tablespoons) 10 medium garlic cloves, smashed 1 tablespoon porcini or hen-of-the-woods mushroom powder Radicchio Salad 4 medium-size (6-ounce) Cara Cara oranges or satsuma mandarin 2 medium shallots (about 2 1/4 ounces), thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup) ¼ cup sherry vinegar 1 teaspoon honey ½ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt 1 large (9-ounce) head pink radicchio (La Rosa del Veneto), trimmed and leaves separated 1 large (9-ounce) head Castelfranco radicchio, trimmed and leaves separated ½ teaspoon flaky sea salt, plus more to taste ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided 2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1 cup) Directions Make the brown butter–porcini bagna cauda Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter starts to foam and turn brown, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in oil. Let cool slightly, about 1 minute. Return to heat over low; add anchovies and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic softens, about 10 minutes. Add porcini powder, and cook, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld and anchovies melt, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and gently mash garlic with a fork to incorporate. Set aside. Make the radicchio salad: Juice 1 orange to yield 1/4 cup orange juice. Stir together 1/4 cup orange juice, shallots, sherry vinegar, honey, and pink salt in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature until flavors meld and shallots soften, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, carefully remove peels from remaining 3 oranges, using a sharp knife to cut along the curve of each orange, removing as little flesh as possible; discard peels. Slice peeled oranges crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds, and set aside. Place pink radicchio leaves and Castelfranco radicchio leaves in a large bowl. Pour orange juice mixture over radicchio leaves, and toss thoroughly using your hands. Add orange rounds, flaky sea salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; gently toss. Season with additional flaky sea salt to taste.5. Drizzle 3 tablespoons warmed brown butter–porcini bagna cauda evenly over salad. Top evenly with cheese and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Serve salad alongside remaining brown butter–porcini bagna cauda. Note Excerpted with permission from Cooking with Mushrooms by Andrea Gentl. Artisan Books © 2022 Rate it Print