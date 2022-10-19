Salad of Pink Radicchio, Citrus, and Mushroom Bagna Cauda

In this recipe from Cooking with Mushrooms by Andrea Gentl, melted anchovies and porcini mushroom powder lend a savory depth to nutty brown butter bagna cauda, yielding a powerhouse sauce that's perfect for drizzling on a wintery salad. The sweetness of vibrant Cara Cara oranges mellows the bitter radicchio and adds a pop of color. While this salad is crispy and refreshing, the warmth of the buttery bagna cauda sauce slightly softens the crunchy radicchio leaves and combines with acidic sherry vinegar and orange juice for a balanced bite. Look for porcini or hean-of-the-woods mushroom powder, which adds a rich umami flavor and mild earthiness to the bagna cauda. You can find it at specialty grocery stores or online at thespicehouse.com.