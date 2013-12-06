Salad of Mixed Greens with Mushroom Vinaigrette
© Melanie Acevedo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Tim McKee
December 1999

If you assemble the salad ahead, spoon the vinaigrette onto the bottom of the bowl and pile the greens on top; toss the salad just before serving.   Terrific Green Salads  

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon truffle oil, or more to taste (optional)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 cups vegetable oil
  • 5 large shallots, thinly sliced and separated into rings
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 heads of frisée, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 2 heads of radicchio, coarsely shredded
  • 4 Belgian endives, separated into individual spears
  • 12 thin slices of prosciutto

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Toss the shiitakes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes, turning once, until tender and barely crisp. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a blender or food processor, pulse the mushrooms and garlic until finely chopped. Add the lemon juice and, with the machine on, pour in the remaining olive oil in a thin stream. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in the truffle oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Heat the vegetable oil in a saucepan. In a bowl, toss the shallots with the flour, shaking off the excess. Working in 2 batches, fry the shallots over high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 6 minutes. Transfer the shallots to paper towels to drain. Season lightly with salt.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the frisée with the radicchio and endives. Add half of the dressing and toss well. Season with salt and pepper, add the remaining dressing and toss again. Transfer the salad to a platter, top with the prosciutto and fried shallots and serve.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 3 up to 1 day ahead. Refrigerate the vinaigrette and store the shallots at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

The tart salad needs an acidic white with some body. Pick a French Sauvignon Blanc-based wine, such as a Graves from Bordeaux or a Pouilly-Fumé from the Loire.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up