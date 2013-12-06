Salad of Mixed Greens with Mushroom Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Toss the shiitakes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes, turning once, until tender and barely crisp. Let cool.

Step 2 In a blender or food processor, pulse the mushrooms and garlic until finely chopped. Add the lemon juice and, with the machine on, pour in the remaining olive oil in a thin stream. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in the truffle oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Heat the vegetable oil in a saucepan. In a bowl, toss the shallots with the flour, shaking off the excess. Working in 2 batches, fry the shallots over high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 6 minutes. Transfer the shallots to paper towels to drain. Season lightly with salt.