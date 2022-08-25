Spirits Martinis Sakura Martini This elegant, modern take on the saketini was created by Kenta Goto, owner of Manhattan's Bar Goto and Brooklyn's Bar Goto Niban. Goto uses aged genshu sake and gin in the drink, and garnishes it with a salt-pickled sakura, or cherry blossom. By Kenta Goto Published on August 25, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Ali Ramee / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 5 tablespoons (2 1/2 ounces) ginjo sake (such as Ryujin Kakushi Ginjo Namazume Genshu) 5 teaspoons (3/4 ounce) gin (such as Roku) ⅛ teaspoon maraschino cherry liqueur (preferably Maraska brand) Salt-pickled cherry blossom Directions Combine sake, gin, and cherry liqueur in a cocktail mixing glass filled with ice; stir until chilled, about 50 times. Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass; garnish with a salt-pickled cherry blossom. Note Salt-pickled cherry blossoms can be found in Japanese grocery stores or online at kokorocares.com. Maraska Maraschino Cherry Liqueur is a clear liqueur made from Croatian cherries; order from totalwine.com. Print