Sake Mojito
Kenichi; Aspen With more than 50 selections, Kenichi offers Aspen's largest sake menu. Momokawa Diamond sake appears in this version of the classic Cuban drink.  Classic Cocktail Recipes

  • 6 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 lime, cut into pieces
  • Ice
  • 5 ounces sake
  • 1 ounce chilled club soda

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the sugar and lime pieces. Add ice and the sake and shake well. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice, top with the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.

