Sake Mojito

Kenichi; Aspen With more than 50 selections, Kenichi offers Aspen's largest sake menu. Momokawa Diamond sake appears in this version of the classic Cuban drink. Classic Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the sugar and lime pieces. Add ice and the sake and shake well. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice, top with the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5