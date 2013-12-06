Sake-Marinated Beef Ribs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Tetsuya Wakuda
September 1998

Chef Tetsuya Wakuda likes to serve beef ribs that are cut across the bone, which makes for manageable pieces of meat. Have the butcher do this for you and allow time for the ribs to marinate overnight. Plus: More Beef Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 8 meaty beef short ribs (8 pounds), cut crosswise into 2-inch lengths
  • 3 cups sake (rice wine)
  • 2 large onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 medium carrots, finely chopped
  • 1 celery rib, finely chopped
  • 24 green olives, pitted
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Pinch of saffron threads
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 2 cups short-grain rice (about 14 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon mascarpone cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spread the ribs in an even layer in a large glass or ceramic baking dish. Pour 2 cups of the sake over the ribs, cover and let marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Drain the ribs. In a large roasting pan, toss the ribs with the onions, carrots, celery, olives, coriander, garlic, ginger, turmeric, curry powder, cayenne, saffron and the remaining 1 cup of sake; season with salt and white pepper. Cover with foil and roast, turning the ribs halfway through cooking, for about 3 hours, or until the meat is very tender; skim the fat occasionally. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the rice and boil over moderate heat until tender, about 17 minutes. Drain the rice and return it to the saucepan. Stir in the soy sauce and mascarpone.

Step 4    

Spoon the rice into 4 bowls. Spoon the short ribs and sauce over the rice, garnish with the parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The ribs can be refrigerated for 3 days. Rewarm on the stove.

Suggested Pairing

The dry but sweet sake marinade calls for a soft, generous red wine without too much tannin. Consider the Rosemount Estate South Eastern Cabernet Sauvignon from Australia or the Markham Napa Valley Merlot.

