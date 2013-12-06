Sake-Marinated Beef Ribs

Chef Tetsuya Wakuda likes to serve beef ribs that are cut across the bone, which makes for manageable pieces of meat. Have the butcher do this for you and allow time for the ribs to marinate overnight. Plus: More Beef Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Spread the ribs in an even layer in a large glass or ceramic baking dish. Pour 2 cups of the sake over the ribs, cover and let marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Drain the ribs. In a large roasting pan, toss the ribs with the onions, carrots, celery, olives, coriander, garlic, ginger, turmeric, curry powder, cayenne, saffron and the remaining 1 cup of sake; season with salt and white pepper. Cover with foil and roast, turning the ribs halfway through cooking, for about 3 hours, or until the meat is very tender; skim the fat occasionally. Season with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the rice and boil over moderate heat until tender, about 17 minutes. Drain the rice and return it to the saucepan. Stir in the soy sauce and mascarpone.
Spoon the rice into 4 bowls. Spoon the short ribs and sauce over the rice, garnish with the parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
