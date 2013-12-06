Sake-Marinated Beef Ribs

How to Make It

Step 1 Spread the ribs in an even layer in a large glass or ceramic baking dish. Pour 2 cups of the sake over the ribs, cover and let marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. Drain the ribs. In a large roasting pan, toss the ribs with the onions, carrots, celery, olives, coriander, garlic, ginger, turmeric, curry powder, cayenne, saffron and the remaining 1 cup of sake; season with salt and white pepper. Cover with foil and roast, turning the ribs halfway through cooking, for about 3 hours, or until the meat is very tender; skim the fat occasionally. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the rice and boil over moderate heat until tender, about 17 minutes. Drain the rice and return it to the saucepan. Stir in the soy sauce and mascarpone.