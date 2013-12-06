Sake Glazed Tilapia with Enoki Mushrooms

Sake-glazed enoki mushrooms add a ton of flavor to simply prepared tilapia fillets. Slideshow: Fast Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.
Add the sake, rice vinegar, salt, and mushrooms to the pan, and increase the heat to high. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the mushrooms are tender. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.
Serve the tilapia garnished with green onions.
