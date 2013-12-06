Sake Glazed Tilapia with Enoki Mushrooms
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2014

Sake-glazed enoki mushrooms add a ton of flavor to simply prepared tilapia fillets. Slideshow: Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon grated or minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 cup sake
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 1/2 pound enoki mushrooms, bottoms trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons sliced green onions

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 4    

Add the sake, rice vinegar, salt, and mushrooms to the pan, and increase the heat to high. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the mushrooms are tender. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 5    

Serve the tilapia garnished with green onions.

