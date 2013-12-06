Sake-Glazed Sea Bass

How to Make It
Step 1
In a nonreactive saucepan, coo, the soy sauce, mirin, sugar and sake over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
Step 2
Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet. Add the sea bass, skin side down, and cook over high heat, turning once, until lightly browned, about 1 minute per side. Pour off any oil and add the soy sauce glaze to the pan. Cook the fish, basting and turning, until just translucent, about 2 minutes.
Step 3
Lay a Scallion Pancake on each of 4 small plates and set the sea bass on top. Garnish with the carrot and daikon and serve.
Notes
One Serving Calories 180 kcal, Protein 11.5 gm, Carbohydrate 19 gm, Cholesterol 61 mg, Total Fat 5.4 gm, Saturated Fat 1.1 gm
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5