Sake-Glazed Sea Bass
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Tylun Pang
May 1997

Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons mirin, or dry sherry mixed with a pinch of sugar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sake
  • 1 teaspoon peanut oil
  • One 6-ounce sea bass fillet with skin, cut into 4 equal pieces
  • 4 Scallion Pancakes
  • 1/2 cup finely julienned carrot
  • 1/2 cup finely juilienned daikon

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a nonreactive saucepan, coo, the soy sauce, mirin, sugar and sake over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet. Add the sea bass, skin side down, and cook over high heat, turning once, until lightly browned, about 1 minute per side. Pour off any oil and add the soy sauce glaze to the pan. Cook the fish, basting and turning, until just translucent, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Lay a Scallion Pancake on each of 4 small plates and set the sea bass on top. Garnish with the carrot and daikon and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 180 kcal, Protein 11.5 gm, Carbohydrate 19 gm, Cholesterol 61 mg, Total Fat 5.4 gm, Saturated Fat 1.1 gm

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up