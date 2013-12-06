Saigon Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Marcia Kiesel
October 1997

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus 1 cup for frying
  • 7 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • Two 2 1/2-pound sirloin steaks
  • 8 shallots, thinly sliced
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 large jalapeño, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 cup Asian fish sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 pounds cabbage, cored and shredded
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped mint leaves
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 4 cups mung bean sprouts
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped unsalted peanuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a shallow dish, combine the soy sauce with the 2 tablespoons of oil and 4 of the garlic cloves. Coat the steaks with the marinade and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the remaining 1 cup of oil until shimmering. Working in 3 batches, fry the shallots over moderately high heat, stirring until browned, about 4 minutes per batch; lower the heat if necessary. Drain on paper towels.

Step 3    

In a mini-processor, combine the remaining 3 garlic cloves with the ginger, sugar and jalapeño and process to a paste. Blend in the lime juice and fish sauce.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Season the steaks with salt and pepper and grill or broil over moderately high heat for about 5 minutes per side, or until nicely browned and medium-rare. Let rest for 10 minutes. Slice the steaks 1/4 inch thick. Stack the slices and cut them lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick strips. In a very large bowl, combine the steak, cabbage, mint and cilantro. Toss with the dressing and sprinkle with the bean sprouts, peanuts and fried shallots.

Suggested Pairing

Beef might make you red—but the Asian spices suggest a fruity white, such as Dopff Au Moulin.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up