Saigon Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a shallow dish, combine the soy sauce with the 2 tablespoons of oil and 4 of the garlic cloves. Coat the steaks with the marinade and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, heat the remaining 1 cup of oil until shimmering. Working in 3 batches, fry the shallots over moderately high heat, stirring until browned, about 4 minutes per batch; lower the heat if necessary. Drain on paper towels.

Step 3 In a mini-processor, combine the remaining 3 garlic cloves with the ginger, sugar and jalapeño and process to a paste. Blend in the lime juice and fish sauce.