Saigon Salad

How to Make It
In a shallow dish, combine the soy sauce with the 2 tablespoons of oil and 4 of the garlic cloves. Coat the steaks with the marinade and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.
In a medium saucepan, heat the remaining 1 cup of oil until shimmering. Working in 3 batches, fry the shallots over moderately high heat, stirring until browned, about 4 minutes per batch; lower the heat if necessary. Drain on paper towels.
In a mini-processor, combine the remaining 3 garlic cloves with the ginger, sugar and jalapeño and process to a paste. Blend in the lime juice and fish sauce.
Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Season the steaks with salt and pepper and grill or broil over moderately high heat for about 5 minutes per side, or until nicely browned and medium-rare. Let rest for 10 minutes. Slice the steaks 1/4 inch thick. Stack the slices and cut them lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick strips. In a very large bowl, combine the steak, cabbage, mint and cilantro. Toss with the dressing and sprinkle with the bean sprouts, peanuts and fried shallots.
