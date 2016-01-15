Sage-Walnut Pesto Pasta
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
October 2014

The garnish of this fall version of pesto, fried sage leaves, add a nice herbal crunch. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup sage leaves
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 1/2 cups flat leaf parsley
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup toasted walnuts
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 1 pound spiral pasta

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Fry 1/4 cup of the sage leaves until crisp, about 1 minute. Transfer the sage leaves to paper towels to drain. Let the oil cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add 3/4 cup of the walnuts, the cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the parsley and the remaining 1/2 cup sage leaves and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the cooled oil, blending to combine.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency. Season the pasta to taste with salt and pepper, then serve sprinkled with the fried sage leaves and the remaining 1/4 cup walnuts.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up