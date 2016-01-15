Sage-Walnut Pesto Pasta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Fry 1/4 cup of the sage leaves until crisp, about 1 minute. Transfer the sage leaves to paper towels to drain. Let the oil cool to room temperature.

Step 2 In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add 3/4 cup of the walnuts, the cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the parsley and the remaining 1/2 cup sage leaves and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the cooled oil, blending to combine.