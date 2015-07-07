Sage Advice
Shannon Ponche

This is a great summertime drink,” says bartender Shannon Ponche. It’s an herbal twist on a caipirinha, using fresh sage leaves and crema de mezcal (a blend of mezcal and sweet agave syrup). Slideshow: More Mezcal Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 3 lime wedges
  • 1 ounce crema de mezcal
  • 1 ounce cachaça
  • 1/4 ounce Rich Simple Syrup
  • 4 sage leaves
  • 3 ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 of the lime wedges. Add the crema de mezcal, cachaça, Rich Simple Syrup, 3 of the sage leaves and the 3 ice cubes and shake well. Pour into a chilled rocks glass, fill the glass with crushed ice and garnish with the remaining lime wedge and sage leaf.

