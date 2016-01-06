Saffron Shellfish Stew with Black Olive Croutons
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Barbara Lynch

Sometimes served as a special at B&G Oysters or Sportello, this stew is brimming with shrimp, lobster, clams and scallops. As a garnish, Lynch bakes croutons with black olive paste; for a shortcut, use olive bread.  Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

croutons

  • Four 1/2-inch-thick slices of bakery white bread, crusts removed and bread cubed
  • 2 tablespoons black olive paste
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 

stew

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 small white onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 3 celery ribs, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 carrots, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 teaspoon saffron threads
  • 3 pounds mixed raw shellfish, such as scrubbed small clams and mussels, scallops and shelled and deveined shrimp
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 pint small cherry tomatoes
  • 1 pound cooked lobster meat
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon crème fraîche
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  •  Mixed chopped herbs, such as chervil, tarragon, parsley and chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    make the croutons

Preheat the oven to 325°. In a medium bowl, combine the bread cubes, black olive paste and olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 7 to 9 minutes, until crisp. Let the croutons cool.  

Step 2    make the stew

Heat the olive oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add the garlic, onion, celery and  carrots and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 15 minutes. Add the saffron  and stir for 1 minute. Add the clams, wine and 1 1/2 cups of water and bring  to a boil. Cover and cook until the clams start to open, about 5 minutes. Add the mussels, scallops, shrimp  and tomatoes and cook until the shrimp are almost white throughout. Add the lobster meat and crushed red pepper and cook until the lobster is warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Discard any clams and mussels that do not open. 

Step 3    

Pour the stew into a large colander set over a heatproof bowl. Cover to keep warm. Return the broth to the casserole and simmer over moderate heat for 2 minutes. Whisk in the crème fraîche and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the seafood stew to a large bowl and pour the broth on top. Garnish the stew with the mixed herbs and olive croutons and serve at once.

Suggested Pairing

Elegant, berry-scented rosé.

