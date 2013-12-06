Saffron Sablés
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 dozen 3-inch cookies
Caitlin Williams Freeman
September 2011

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 stick plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. In a small bowl, whisk the flour with the baking soda and salt.

Step 2    

In a bowl, crumble the saffron into the vanilla extract. Beat in the butter until creamy. Beat in the sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the flour mixture. Pat the dough into a 6-inch disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3    

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough a scant 3/8 inch thick. Using a floured 2 1/2-inch cookie cutter, stamp out as many cookies as possible. Carefully transfer the cookies to parchment paper-lined baking sheets, leaving 1 inch of space between them. Reroll the scraps, chill and stamp out more cookies. Bake the cookies 1 sheet at a time until lightly browned around the edges, about 16 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer the cookies to a rack to cool.

