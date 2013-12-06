Saffron Rice Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in the rice and saffron threads. Add 4 cups of water and 2 teaspoons salt and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Cover the pan, reduce the heat to low and cook until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer the rice to a large bowl and let cool completely.

Step 2 Meanwhile, roast the red and yellow bell peppers over a gas flame or under a broiler, turning occasionally, until charred all over. Transfer to a paper bag and let steam for 15 minutes. Remove the skin, seeds, cores and ribs and coarsely chop the peppers.

Step 3 In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the asparagus until just tender, about 2 minutes. Drain, rinse with cold water and drain again. Add the asparagus to the rice with the chopped peppers.