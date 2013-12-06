How to Make It
Step 1
In a small heatproof bowl, crumble the saffron into the boiling water. In a large saucepan, combine the cold water with the rice and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 17 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork.
Step 2
Transfer 1 cup of the cooked rice to the bowl of saffron water and stir until the rice is yellow. Spoon the white rice into a large shallow bowl, top with the saffron rice and serve at once.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5