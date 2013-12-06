Saffron Rice
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Rori Spinelli
September 1999

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads
  • 3 tablespoons boiling water
  • 4 cups cold water
  • 2 cups (14 ounces) basmati rice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small heatproof bowl, crumble the saffron into the boiling water. In a large saucepan, combine the cold water with the rice and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 17 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork.

Step 2    

Transfer 1 cup of the cooked rice to the bowl of saffron water and stir until the rice is yellow. Spoon the white rice into a large shallow bowl, top with the saffron rice and serve at once.

Serve With

Coconut Curried Shrimp.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up