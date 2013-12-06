Saffron Oysters with Leeks

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of the wine with the water and bring to a boil over high heat. Using tongs, add the oysters to the saucepan in a single layer, cover and steam until they start to open, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the oysters to a plate as they open. Reserve the cooking liquid; you should have about 1/2 cup. Remove the oysters from their shells, put them in a bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Reserve 12 concave shells.

Step 2 Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the leeks, crumble in the saffron and stir. Cook over low heat until the leeks soften, about 8 minutes. Slowly add the reserved oyster liquid, stopping before you reach the grit at the bottom, and cook over moderate heat until the liquid is almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream and the remaining 2 tablespoons of white wine and simmer until the sauce is thickened, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Preheat the broiler. Arrange the 12 oyster shells on a rimmed baking sheet or in a shallow baking dish. Using a fork, divide the saut#233;ed leeks among the shells. Set an oyster on the leeks in each shell and stir any accumulated oyster juices into the sauce.