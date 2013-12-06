Saffron Orzo
Mario Batali
April 2013

The classic accompaniment to osso buco is saffron risotto. This simple alternative takes only 15 minutes to prepare. Slideshow: Great Orzo Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • Kosher salt
  • Generous pinch of saffron threads
  • 1 1/2 cups orzo (about 10 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, bring the stock to a boil with a generous pinch of salt. Remove from the heat, add the saffron and let steep for 5 minutes. Return the chicken stock just to a boil. Add the orzo and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the orzo is al dente and the stock has been absorbed, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the oil, season with salt and pepper and serve.

