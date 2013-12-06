Saffron Lassi

Lassis are ubiquitous in India; the shakes, made with yogurt or buttermilk, can be sweet or salty. The Victorian-style Imperial Hotel in India's capital, New Delhi, where Peggy Markel stopped on her way to Rajasthan, has an extensive selection of lassi. This one is elegantly flavored with saffron. More Easy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, crumble the saffron into 1 tablespoon of the water and let stand for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small, microwave-safe bowl, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons of water with the sugar and microwave for about 1 minute, until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer the bowl to the freezer until the syrup is cold.
In a bowl, whisk the yogurt with the saffron water and sugar syrup. Refrigerate, whisking a few times, until cold and brightly colored, about 1 hour. Pour into medium glasses and serve.
Notes
One serving 160 cal, 21 gm carb, 6 gm fat, 3.9 gm sat fat, 6 gm protein
