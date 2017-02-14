Saffron Butter–Basted Poussins with Apples (Joojeh ba Sib) 
Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Mahin Gilanpour Motamed
March 2017

These tender, juicy little chickens are ideal for special occasions because you can serve each guest a whole bird. Roasting them alongside shallots and apples creates an easy and delicious built-in side dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter 
  • 1 teaspoon saffron, finely ground 
  • Eight 1-pound poussins 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 small baking apples, such as Gala, halved and cored 
  • 8 medium shallots, halved lengthwise 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°.  In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Remove from the heat, whisk in the saffron and let stand for 5 minutes.  

Step 2    

Season the poussins all over and inside the cavities with salt and pepper, then tie the legs together with kitchen string. Transfer to 2 large rimmed baking sheets and brush with some of the saffron butter.  

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the apples and shallots with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Scatter  the apples and shallots around  the poussins on the baking sheets. Roast for about 1 hour, basting occasionally with the saffron butter, until the juices from the cavities of the poussins run clear and the apples and shallots are tender; rotate the baking sheets halfway through roasting. Transfer the poussins, apples and shallots to plates or a platter and serve. 

