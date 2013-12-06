This easy stovetop saffron brown rice is a wonderful base for roasted chicken, braised lamb, or Indian and Thai curries. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium sauce pan, combine rice with the water, saffron, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, bay leaf, and cinnamon stick. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and simmer, covered, for 45 minutes, or until the moisture has been absorbed.
Step 2
Remove from heat and leave, covered, for 10 more minutes. Discard cinnamon stick, fluff with a fork, and serve.
