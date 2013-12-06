Saffron Brown Rice
© Emily Farris
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2013

This easy stovetop saffron brown rice is a wonderful base for roasted chicken, braised lamb, or Indian and Thai curries. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups short grain brown rice
  • 3 1/2 cups vegetable stock
  • 1/8 teaspoon saffron threads
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 cinnamon stick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium sauce pan, combine rice with the water, saffron, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, bay leaf, and cinnamon stick. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and simmer, covered, for 45 minutes, or until the moisture has been absorbed.

Step 2    

Remove from heat and leave, covered, for 10 more minutes. Discard cinnamon stick, fluff with a fork, and serve.

