Sableuse and Wild Berry Compote

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter an 8-inch square cake pan and line the bottom with parchment or wax paper. Butter the paper.

Step 2 In a standing electric mixer fitted with a whisk, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg and sugar at medium speed until pale yellow, light and fluffy, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 Sift together the flour and cornstarch. Gradually beat the flour mixture into the eggs on low speed, by the handful, adding more only when the previous handful has been absorbed. Increase the speed to medium and pour in the melted butter in three batches. Before the last addition of butter is completely incorporated into the batter, turn off the machine and fold with a large rubber spatula using gentle, circular motions until just combined.