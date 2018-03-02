Saba-and-Dijon-Glazed Easter Ham 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Sarah Grueneberg
April 2018

We're switching up the traditional sugar-crusted holiday ham by using saba, a sweet and slightly acidic syrup made from cooked-down grape must (similar to aged balsamic). We bake the ham on a bed of carrots and shallots so the drippings flavor the vegetables in the oven.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound small carrots with tops, scrubbed and halved lengthwise 
  • 1 pound shallots, peeled 
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth or water 
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon saba (preferably San Giacomo), divided 
  • 5 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided 
  • 1 (4- to 5-pound) smoked spiral-cut ham (preferably Niman Ranch) 
  • 15 rosemary sprigs
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted 
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange carrots and shallots in an even layer in a large, heavy roasting pan. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small skillet over medium. Drizzle melted butter and olive oil over vegetables, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Roast in preheated oven until vegetables are slightly caramelized, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and add broth to pan. 

Step 2    

Whisk together 1/2 cup saba, 3 tablespoons Dijon, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. 

Step 3    

Place ham, bone side up, on a work surface. Nestle rosemary sprigs between slices, and place ham on top of vegetables in roasting pan. 

Step 4    

Brush ham liberally with one-third of saba mixture. Roast ham in preheated oven 5 minutes, and brush with half of remaining saba mixture. Reduce oven temperature to 250°F and roast ham until warmed through, about 25 minutes. Brush with remaining saba mixture, and increase oven temperature to 450°F. Roast until glaze is sizzling, about 5 minutes.  

Step 5    

Place ham on a serving platter, and arrange vegetables around ham; tent with foil.

Step 6    

Heat pan drippings in a small saucepan over low. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons Dijon, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, sesame seeds, and vinegar. Cook, stirring, unitl warmed through, about 5 minutes. Serve with ham and vegetables.

