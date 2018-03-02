Saba-and-Dijon-Glazed Easter Ham 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange carrots and shallots in an even layer in a large, heavy roasting pan. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small skillet over medium. Drizzle melted butter and olive oil over vegetables, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Roast in preheated oven until vegetables are slightly caramelized, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and add broth to pan.

Step 2 Whisk together 1/2 cup saba, 3 tablespoons Dijon, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

Step 3 Place ham, bone side up, on a work surface. Nestle rosemary sprigs between slices, and place ham on top of vegetables in roasting pan.

Step 4 Brush ham liberally with one-third of saba mixture. Roast ham in preheated oven 5 minutes, and brush with half of remaining saba mixture. Reduce oven temperature to 250°F and roast ham until warmed through, about 25 minutes. Brush with remaining saba mixture, and increase oven temperature to 450°F. Roast until glaze is sizzling, about 5 minutes.

Step 5 Place ham on a serving platter, and arrange vegetables around ham; tent with foil.