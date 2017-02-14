Rye Tartines with Chicken  and Pickled Celery 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

This simple open-face roast chicken sandwich from chef Hugh Acheson gets excellent flavor from buttery toasted rye bread, as well as tangy yogurt, pickled celery and fresh dill and cucumber. Slideshow: More Tartine Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED CELERY:

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup water 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon sugar 
  • 1 cup thinly sliced peeled celery  (2 to 3 ribs) 

TARTINES :

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed 
  • 4 slices rye bread 
  • 1/2 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt 
  • 1/2 English cucumber, sliced 1/4 inch thick 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 cups shredded Best-Ever Roast Chicken (see Note) or rotisserie chicken 
  • Small dill sprigs, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pickled celery In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, water,  salt and sugar and bring to a boil, stirring  to dissolve the salt and sugar. Let cool completely, then transfer to a medium bowl. Add the celery, cover and refrigerate  for at least 4 hours or overnight. Drain before using. 

Step 2    

Make the tartines In a large skillet or on a griddle, melt half of the butter. Add the bread and cook over moderate heat until golden on the bottom, about 2 minutes.  Flip the bread, add the remaining butter and cook until the bread is toasted, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a work surface.  

Step 3    

Spread the yogurt on the toasts. Top with the sliced cucumber and season with salt. Top the tartines with the chicken and half of the drained pickled celery; reserve the remaining celery for another use. Garnish with small dill sprigs and serve right away.  

Make Ahead

The pickled celery can be refrigerated in the pickling liquid for up to  1 week.

Notes

Best-Ever Roast Chicken

