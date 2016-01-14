Rye Pancakes with Caramelized Pears and Maple Syrup
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
February 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple adds rye flour to deepen the flavor of his tender pancakes and make them a little healthier. Slideshow: More Pancakes Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for brushing
  • 2 Bartlett pears—peeled, cored and cut into 3/4 -inch pieces
  • 3/4  cup pure maple syrup
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup rye flour
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the pears and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just tender and golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the maple syrup, season with salt and keep warm.

Step 2    

Set a large resealable plastic bag in a tall bowl to hold it upright. In the bag, whisk the milk with the eggs and the remaining melted butter, then add both flours, the sugar, baking powder and 3/4 teaspoon of salt; stir until incorporated.

Step 3    

Preheat a griddle and brush lightly with melted butter. Gently twist the bag and hold it upright. Using scissors, snip off 1/4 inch from a bottom corner. For each batch of pancakes, pipe 4-inch rounds of batter onto the griddle. Cook over moderate heat until bubbles appear on the surface of the pancakes, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until risen and golden brown, 2 minutes longer. Serve topped with the maple pears.

