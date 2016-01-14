Rye Pancakes with Caramelized Pears and Maple Syrup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the pears and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just tender and golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the maple syrup, season with salt and keep warm.

Step 2 Set a large resealable plastic bag in a tall bowl to hold it upright. In the bag, whisk the milk with the eggs and the remaining melted butter, then add both flours, the sugar, baking powder and 3/4 teaspoon of salt; stir until incorporated.