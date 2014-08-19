Rye-Crusted Chicken Parmesan

Rye flour isn’t just for making bread. It also makes a great crust for classic chicken Parmesan. Plus: More Italian Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the chicken. Cut the chicken breasts into 1/2-inch-thick pieces. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
In large bowl, beat eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, mix together the rye flour and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Coat the chicken in egg, and then dredge it in the flour-cheese mixture. Shake off any excess and set the coated pieces aside. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
Heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, turning once until the chicken is golden and cooked through.
To serve, top the cooked chicken with warmed tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and garnish with parsley.
Serve With
Fresh pasta.
