Rye-Crusted Chicken Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse and pat dry the chicken. Cut the chicken breasts into 1/2-inch-thick pieces. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2 In large bowl, beat eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, mix together the rye flour and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Step 3 Coat the chicken in egg, and then dredge it in the flour-cheese mixture. Shake off any excess and set the coated pieces aside. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 4 Heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, turning once until the chicken is golden and cooked through.