Rye Crisps with Tomatoes and Sardines
CON POULOS
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2016

This recipe from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes the most of canned sardines. Chapple prepares a bright herb mayo to spread on rye crisps, then tops them with a cherry tomato salad and good-quality sardines. The juices from the tomatoes soften the rye crisps ever so slightly. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped capers
  • 2 teaspoons minced hot red chile
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped chives
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pint golden cherry or grape tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 light rye crisps, such as Wasa Crispbread
  • Two 4 1/2-ounce cans sardines in olive oil—drained, deboned and broken into chunks (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the capers, chile and 2 tablespoons each  of the parsley and chives. Season the herb mayonnaise with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In another bowl, toss the tomatoes with the olive oil and the remaining 2 tablespoons each of parsley and chives. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Spread the herb mayonnaise on the rye crisps and top with the tomatoes and  sardines. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The herb mayonnaise can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

If available, smoked sardines are delicious here, too.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up