Rye Crisps with Tomatoes and Sardines

This recipe from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes the most of canned sardines. Chapple prepares a bright herb mayo to spread on rye crisps, then tops them with a cherry tomato salad and good-quality sardines. The juices from the tomatoes soften the rye crisps ever so slightly. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the capers, chile and 2 tablespoons each of the parsley and chives. Season the herb mayonnaise with salt and pepper.
In another bowl, toss the tomatoes with the olive oil and the remaining 2 tablespoons each of parsley and chives. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread the herb mayonnaise on the rye crisps and top with the tomatoes and sardines. Serve right away.
Make Ahead
Notes
If available, smoked sardines are delicious here, too.
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: Will definitely try this... the sweetness of the tomato with the salty dry flavor of the sardine must be a good ride.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-07