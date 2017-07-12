Rye Bread Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium nonstick skillet, cook the chorizo over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chorizo to a plate lined with paper towels. Let cool slightly.

Step 2 In a small saucepan, boil the beer over high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 10 minutes. Add the cream and boil until reduced to 3/4 cup, about 12 minutes. Scrape into a bowl and let cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cheese, egg yolks, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, chorizo and 3 tablespoons of the scallions. Season with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. (The cheese will not melt.)