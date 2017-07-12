For this dip, a rye bread boule is hollowed out and filled with a creamy, herb-packed dip. Cut the interior into chunks for dipping and serve the rye bread dip with your favorite crudités. (We like our dip with slices of red pepper, cucumber and fennel.) If you can’t find a rye boule, a round loaf of crusty sourdough bread works well too. Slideshow: More Dip Recipes