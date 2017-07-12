For this dip, a rye bread boule is hollowed out and filled with a creamy, herb-packed dip. Cut the interior into chunks for dipping and serve the rye bread dip with your favorite crudités. (We like our dip with slices of red pepper, cucumber and fennel.) If you can’t find a rye boule, a round loaf of crusty sourdough bread works well too. Slideshow: More Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Using a serrated knife, cut a 3/4-inch thick sliced off of the top of the rye bread. Cut out a chunk of the bread so it’s 4 inches wide and 2 inches deep. Slice the removed bread into 1/2-inch wedges for serving.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, warm the cream cheese at high power for 30 seconds until softened but not melted. Add the mayonnaise and sour cream to the cream cheese, and, using a rubber spatula, stir to combine. Add the parsley, dill, chives, lemon juice and thyme. Season with salt and pepper.
Cover the dip with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes, until chilled. Scrape the chilled dip into the hollowed out rye bread. Serve with the rye bread wedges as well as red pepper, cucumber and fennel slices.
