Rye Bread Dip
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Anna Painter

For this dip, a rye bread boule is hollowed out and filled with a creamy, herb-packed dip. Cut the interior into chunks for dipping and serve the rye bread dip with your favorite crudités. (We like our dip with slices of red pepper, cucumber and fennel.) If you can’t find a rye boule, a round loaf of crusty sourdough bread works well too. Slideshow: More Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 4 1/2-pound round rye bread boule
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup minced dill
  • 3 tablespoons minced parsley
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon minced thyme
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Red pepper strips, cucumber spears and fennel wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a serrated knife, cut a 3/4-inch thick sliced off of the top of the rye bread. Cut out a chunk of the bread so it’s 4 inches wide and 2 inches deep. Slice the removed bread into 1/2-inch wedges for serving.

Step 2    

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, warm the cream cheese at high power for 30 seconds until softened but not melted. Add the mayonnaise and sour cream to the cream cheese, and, using a rubber spatula, stir to combine. Add the parsley, dill, chives, lemon juice and thyme. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Cover the dip with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes, until chilled. Scrape the chilled dip into the hollowed out rye bread. Serve with the rye bread wedges as well as red pepper, cucumber and fennel slices.

Make Ahead

The herb dip can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 2 days. Scrape into the hollowed out rye bread just before serving.

