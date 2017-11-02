Rye and Crème Fraîche Strata with Smoked Salmon 
John Kernick
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Justin Chapple
December 2017

In this playful riff on a bagel with cream cheese and lox, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes a custardy rye bread pudding with capers, then tops it with smoked salmon and red onion. It’s warm, comforting and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Slideshow: More Rye Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces crème fraîche 
  • 6 large eggs, at room temperature 
  • 2 1/2 cups half-and-half 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon pepper 
  • 1 pound rustic rye bread with crust, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup drained capers, plus more for garnish 
  • Thinly sliced smoked salmon and sliced red onion, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the eggs, half-and-half, salt and pepper. Add the bread, scallions and the 1/4 cup of capers and mix well. Scrape into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, cover with plastic wrap and let soak for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Bake the strata for 45 to 50 minutes, until puffed and the top  is golden. Let stand for 10 minutes. Scatter some salmon  on top and garnish with red onion and capers. Serve, passing more salmon at the table.  

Make Ahead

The unbaked strata can be covered  and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.

