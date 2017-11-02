Rye and Crème Fraîche Strata with Smoked Salmon 

In this playful riff on a bagel with cream cheese and lox, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes a custardy rye bread pudding with capers, then tops it with smoked salmon and red onion. It’s warm, comforting and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Slideshow: More Rye Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the eggs, half-and-half, salt and pepper. Add the bread, scallions and the 1/4 cup of capers and mix well. Scrape into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, cover with plastic wrap and let soak for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Bake the strata for 45 to 50 minutes, until puffed and the top is golden. Let stand for 10 minutes. Scatter some salmon on top and garnish with red onion and capers. Serve, passing more salmon at the table.
Make Ahead
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @BlueRaindrop
Review Body: Very elegant but also very easy. Served for brunch with a dry 'breakfast' white wine. Make sure the bread cubes are small, because they soak up the liquid and expand. If the liquid doesn't absorb evenly, parts of the strata bake dry.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-21
Author Name: Jamie chadwick
Review Body: So amazingly good!!! Super easy to put together and even if you oversleep like I did and didn't bring it to room temperature before baking, it's still fantastic!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-20