Rutabaga-and-Cabbage Slaw with Mixed Seeds

In a large nonstick skillet, combine 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with all of the seeds and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Spread the seeds on a paper towel-lined plate, season with salt and pepper and let cool.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine the shallot, garlic, mustard, chives and vinegar. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the buttermilk and the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the shredded rutabaga and cabbage and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and top with the toasted seeds.