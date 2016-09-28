Rutabaga-and-Cabbage Slaw with Mixed Seeds
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun
November 2016

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun tosses her crisp slaw with a tangy, chive-studded buttermilk dressing and an array of toasted seeds, creating a dish that’s rich but healthy and totally addictive.  Slideshow: More Rutabaga Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds) 
  • 1/4 cup roasted sunflower seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot 
  • 1 small garlic clove, grated
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives 
  • 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar 
  • 1/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1 pound rutabaga, peeled and shredded on the large holes of a box grater (5 cups) 
  • 1 pound Savoy cabbage, cored and shredded (10 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, combine 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with all of the seeds and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Spread the seeds on a paper towel-lined plate, season with salt and pepper and let cool.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the shallot, garlic, mustard, chives and vinegar. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the buttermilk and the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the shredded rutabaga and cabbage and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and top with the toasted seeds.

Make Ahead

The slaw can be made 3 hours ahead and topped with the seed mixture right before serving.

