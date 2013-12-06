Rustic Gazpacho

Teresa Barrenechea of New York City's Marichu makes this chunky version of Spain's most popular soup. If you prefer a smoother variety, puree it and pass it through a food mill or coarse sieve—it will be easier to pour out of a thermos. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a blender or food processor, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, garlic, water, oil and vinegar and process until coarsely pureed. Season with salt and refrigerate until chilled. Serve with hot sauce.
Make Ahead
The gazpacho can be refrigerated overnight.
