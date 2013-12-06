Rustic Gazpacho
Teresa Barrenechea of New York City's Marichu makes this chunky version of Spain's most popular soup. If you prefer a smoother variety, puree it and pass it through a food mill or coarse sieve—it will be easier to pour out of a thermos. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips

  • 6 ripe tomatoes, cut into chunks
  • 1/2 large cucumber—peeled, halved, seeded and cut into chunks
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • Salt
  • Hot sauce, for serving

In a blender or food processor, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, garlic, water, oil and vinegar and process until coarsely pureed. Season with salt and refrigerate until chilled. Serve with hot sauce.

The gazpacho can be refrigerated overnight.

