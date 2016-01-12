Rustic Chicken and Chorizo Pasta
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
November 2014

This simple but flavor-packed pasta recipe combines spicy chorizo sausage and caramelized onions with chicken breast and spinach.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 8-ounce chicken breast
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 6 ounces penne
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 heaping cup (5 ounces) chopped chorizo
  • 1/4 teaspoon chile flakes
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped spinach
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.

Step 3    

In a large frying pan, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, or until it softens. Reduce the heat to low, add 1/2 teaspoon each of sea salt and sugar, and continue to cook for 10 minutes, until the onions are very soft and caramelized. Add the chorizo and chile flakes and cook for 3 minutes, or until the chorizo has cooked through and starts to brown. Add the spinach and cook for 1 minute, until it starts to wilt.

Step 4    

Add the penne and chicken to the pan and toss it to coat well. Remove from the heat, stir in the 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve with extra Parmigiano-Reggiano on the side.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up