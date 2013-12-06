Russian Tuna and Potato Salad

High-quality ingredients make all the difference in Teresa Barrenechea's simple salad; imported Italian canned tuna adds extra flavor, as does a freshly roasted pepper, and you can make your own mayonnaise, if you prefer. This salad is very popular with Barrenechea's children. More Terrific Salads
How to Make It
Roast the bell pepper over a gas flame or under the broiler until charred all over. Transfer the pepper to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 20 minutes. Peel the pepper, discarding the seeds and core. Finely chop the pepper.
Meanwhile, put the potatoes and carrot in a saucepan of cold water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool.
Peel the potatoes. Cut the potatoes and carrot into 1-inch chunks and transfer to a bowl. Add the roasted pepper, eggs, tuna and olives. Fold in the mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
Make Ahead
