Russian Tuna and Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the bell pepper over a gas flame or under the broiler until charred all over. Transfer the pepper to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 20 minutes. Peel the pepper, discarding the seeds and core. Finely chop the pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile, put the potatoes and carrot in a saucepan of cold water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool.