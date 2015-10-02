Russian Style Spring Dumplings

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough Combine the flours with the salt in a large mixing bowl. Add oil and work it in with your hands.

Step 2 Slowly pour boiling water in, stirring. Knead into a soft dough, cover and let rest while making the filling.

Step 3 Make the filling Warm the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add shallots, ginger and garlic and sauté for 4 minutes.

Step 4 Add in asparagus, snow peas and green peas. Sauté until vegetables are bright green, about 4-5 minutes. Add salt and lemon juice. Remove from heat and let cool.

Step 5 Make the dumplings Flour working surface with the light spelt flour. Cut one medium-sized piece at a time from the dough and roll with hands into a rope of even thickness.

Step 6 Cut the rope into small pieces. Roll each piece in the flour and press into a round disk. Roll each disc into a 1/8-inch-thick dumpling skin. Add the basil into the filling if using.

Step 7 Fill each skin with a small amount of filling. Pinch both edges together to enclose the filling, making sure that the dumpling is sealed securely. Place finished dumplings on a parchment paper-covered tray.

Step 8 Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Cook immediately or freeze. Transfer into large Ziplock bags once hard and keep frozen until ready to use, within one month.