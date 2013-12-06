Russian-Style Salad Niçoise

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Wrap the beets in foil and bake for about 1 hour, or until tender when pierced. When cool enough to handle, peel the beets and cut them into 2-by-1/2-inch matchsticks or small wedges.

Step 2 Bring a medium saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the haricots verts and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beans to a colander and rinse under cool running water; pat dry. Pour off all but 2 inches of water from the pan and set a steamer basket inside. Add the potatoes and steam until tender, about 18 minutes. Let cool slightly, then quarter the potatoes.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, combine the shallots, horseradish, vinegar, sour cream and mustard. Whisk in the oil, 1 tablespoon at a time, until emulsified. Whisk in the heavy cream and season with salt and pepper.