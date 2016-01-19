Russian Shchi (Sauerkraut Soup)
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
October 2014

This soup freezes especially well so be sure to save the leftovers for a rainy day. Slideshow: More Russian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 pound boneless pork butt
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 6 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups sauerkraut
  • 1 carrot, shredded
  • 1/4 cup parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Season the pork with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then brown on all sides, about 8 minutes total. Transfer the pork to a plate.

Step 2    

Stir the onion into the pot and cook, scrapping up any browned bits, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock, sauerkraut, carrot, and reserved pork with any accumulated juices. Simmer the soup, covered, until the pork is tender, about 2 hours. Coarsely shred the pork and season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the soup sprinkled with the parsley.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up