Russian Potato Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Often served chunky, a quick pulse in the blender turns this soup into a creamier soup. Slideshow: More Russian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds new potatoes
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 2 tablespoons parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium heavy pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms to a plate. Peel the potatoes and cut into 1-inch pieces.

Step 2    

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter to the pot and stir in the onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, stock, and half & half and bring to a boil, then cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

In a blender, puree the soup in batches until smooth. Season the soup to taste with salt and pepper and serve topped with the reserved mushrooms and parsley leaves.

