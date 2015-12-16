Russian Potato Salad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
June 2014

Russian potato salad is just as delicious when served warm or chilled. Slideshow: More Russian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds waxy potatoes
  • 3 large carrots
  • 1 cup frozen baby peas
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill pickles 
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel the potatoes and cut into 1-inch pieces. Peel the carrots and cut into 1/2 inch pieces.

Step 2    

In a medium heavy pot cover the potatoes with salted water and bring to a boil. Boil the potatoes 10 minutes then add the carrots. Boil until the potatoes and carrots are tender, about 5 minutes more. Stir in the peas and cook 1 minute. Drain the vegetables in a colander.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, pickles, vinegar, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the warm vegetables with the dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the potato salad topped with the sliced eggs.

