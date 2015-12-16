Russian potato salad is just as delicious when served warm or chilled. Slideshow: More Russian Recipes
Peel the potatoes and cut into 1-inch pieces. Peel the carrots and cut into 1/2 inch pieces.
In a medium heavy pot cover the potatoes with salted water and bring to a boil. Boil the potatoes 10 minutes then add the carrots. Boil until the potatoes and carrots are tender, about 5 minutes more. Stir in the peas and cook 1 minute. Drain the vegetables in a colander.
In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, pickles, vinegar, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the warm vegetables with the dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the potato salad topped with the sliced eggs.
