Russian Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel the potatoes and cut into 1-inch pieces. Peel the carrots and cut into 1/2 inch pieces.

Step 2 In a medium heavy pot cover the potatoes with salted water and bring to a boil. Boil the potatoes 10 minutes then add the carrots. Boil until the potatoes and carrots are tender, about 5 minutes more. Stir in the peas and cook 1 minute. Drain the vegetables in a colander.