Russian Cream with Strawberries

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and gelatin. Stir in 3/4 cup of cold water and let stand for 5 minutes to soften the gelatin.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the sour cream with 1 1/2 teaspoons of maple syrup.

Step 3 Bring the sugar-gelatin mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, until the sugar and gelatin dissolve. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the heavy cream until frothy on top. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle the heavy cream mixture into the sour cream; whisk until fully incorporated. Divide the cream among eight 6-ounce ramekins and refrigerate overnight.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the vinegar and the remaining 6 tablespoons of maple syrup and bring to a simmer. Cook until thickened and reduced to 1/2 cup, 15 to 20 minutes. Let the maple gastrique cool to room temperature and refrigerate.