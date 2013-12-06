Russian Cocktail

This potent recipe was adapted from one in the 1911 Beverages De Luxe, edited by Geo. R. Washburne and Stanley Bronner. Many cocktail historians consider it the world's oldest vodka cocktail. Glassware Guide More Vodka Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Fill a rocks glass with crushed ice, then add the vodka and cherry Heering. Set a swizzle stick or bar spoon in the glass and spin it between your hands to mix the drink. Garnish with the skewered cherry.
