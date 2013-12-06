Russian Cocktail
Philip Duff

This potent recipe was adapted from one in the 1911 Beverages De Luxe, edited by Geo. R. Washburne and Stanley Bronner. Many cocktail historians consider it the world's oldest vodka cocktail. Glassware Guide  More Vodka Drinks

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 1 fresh black cherry skewered on a pick, for garnish
  • Crushed ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces cherry Heering (cherry liqueur)

How to Make It

Step

Fill a rocks glass with crushed ice, then add the vodka and cherry Heering. Set a swizzle stick or bar spoon in the glass and spin it between your hands to mix the drink. Garnish with the skewered cherry.

