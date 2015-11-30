Russian Beet Salad
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Roasting beets with a little salt intensifies their earthy flavor. Slideshow: More Russian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds beets, trimmed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup toasted walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill fronds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Wrap the beets in bundles of 2 to 3 with 1/2 teaspoon salt, with aluminum foil and roast in the oven until they are easily pierced with a pairing knife, 1 to 1.25 hours. Unwrap the beets and let them cool to warm. Peel and discard the skins from the beets and cut into 1-inch slices. Place the beets in a serving bowl and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the beets, then scatter the walnuts and dill over the salad. Serve.

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk together the vinegar, shallot, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and let stand 5 minutes. Whisk in the mayonnaise.

