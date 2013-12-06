Rum Smoothie Parfaits

Before dinner, put four wineglasses and the blender canister in the freezer to chill and prepare the ingredients for the parfaits. Make the dessert immediately before serving it.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
Add the dark rum to the ice-cold blender canister and scoop in the hard-frozen ice cream. Blend for 20 to 30 seconds, or until smooth, stopping now and then to break up and stir in the lumps.
Step 2
Pour the softened ice cream into the chilled wineglasses and sprinkle the ice cream with the golden raisins and chopped nuts. Garnish the parfaits with the mint sprigs and serve with crisp sugar cookies, if desired.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5