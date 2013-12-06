Rum Punch
© Tina Rupp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 drinks
Food & Wine
February 2005

Alma • San Francisco This recipe is easy to multiply for crowds. To ensure that a large batch stays chilled without becoming watery, serve it in a punch bowl set in a larger bowl of crushed ice. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 80 mint leaves, torn or thinly sliced
  • 8 ounces light rum
  • 8 ounces aged rum
  • 8 ounces fresh orange juice
  • 8 ounces mango nectar or juice
  • 4 ounces pineapple juice
  • Ice
  • 8 pineapple wedges

How to Make It

Step

In a pitcher, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and pineapple wedges and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Stir well and serve over ice in red wine glasses. Garnish each drink with a pineapple wedge.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up