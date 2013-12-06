© Tina Rupp
Alma • San Francisco This recipe is easy to multiply for crowds. To ensure that a large batch stays chilled without becoming watery, serve it in a punch bowl set in a larger bowl of crushed ice. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a pitcher, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and pineapple wedges and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Stir well and serve over ice in red wine glasses. Garnish each drink with a pineapple wedge.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2917
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5