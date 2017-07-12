How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and bake for 10 minutes, until toasted. Let cool slightly.

Step 2 Using your hands, break the chocolate wafer cookies into large pieces over a food processor bowl. Add the cooled pecans and pulse until fine crumbs form. Add 1 cup of the confectioners’ sugar to the food processor along with the cocoa and kosher salt. Pulse until combined. Scrape into a large bowl.

Step 3 In a small saucepan, combine the corn syrup with the honey. Bring to a low simmer over moderate heat, until the mixture is looser and more liquid, about 2 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the rum. Pour the rum into the bowl with the chocolate. Using a rubber spatula, stir until well combined.