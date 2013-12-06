Royal Woodhouse
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Jamie Boudreau

The Royal Woodhouse is Jamie Boudreau's adaptation of the Bellini (Prosecco and peach nectar). It's also a nod to 18th-century English merchant and entrepreneur John Woodhouse, who is credited with discovering Marsala wine.  Glassware Guide  More Champagne Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1/4 fresh peach
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces dry Marsala
  • Dash of peach bitters
  • 3 ounces chilled Champagne

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the peach. Add ice and the Marsala and bitters and shake well. Strain into a chilled flute and top with the Champagne.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up