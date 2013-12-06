The Royal Woodhouse is Jamie Boudreau's adaptation of the Bellini (Prosecco and peach nectar). It's also a nod to 18th-century English merchant and entrepreneur John Woodhouse, who is credited with discovering Marsala wine. Glassware Guide More Champagne Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the peach. Add ice and the Marsala and bitters and shake well. Strain into a chilled flute and top with the Champagne.
