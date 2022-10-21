The classic Paloma cocktail is thought to have been invented in the 1950s in Mexico, and featured blanco tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit-flavored soda. ("Paloma," which means dove in Spanish, possibly refers to the color of the drink — many grapefruit sodas popular in this drink, such as Squirt, are white in color.) This Royal Paloma is an invigorating twist on the original from Carlton McCoy — the host of CNN's Nomad and a master sommelier. McCoy's Royal Paloma cocktail is crafted to balance tart grapefruit juice, floral orange liqueur, and smooth tequila with a hint of anise-flavored Pernod, all topped with lemon tonic water. A fresh fennel frond garnish reinforces the flavor of the Pernod with its licorice-like fragrance. To make cracked ice, place one ice cube at a time in the palm of your hand, and tap with the back of a bar spoon to break apart. Alternatively, place about two cups of ice cubes in a quart-size ziplock plastic bag, and tap each cube once with a meat mallet to break apart. For the most striking presentation, place the grapefruit half-moon slice into the glass, pressing it against the wall of the glass before adding the ice and the rest of the ingredients.