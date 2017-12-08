Royal Icing

For cookie decorating, using multiple consistencies of icing will deliver the best results. Outlining icing is firm enough to hold in flooded icing, and give structure to designs. Flooding icing pools and sets to a smooth surface on top of cookies.

Outlining icing: Lift the spatula out of the icing and drizzle a figure “8” on top. You know the icing is the correct consistency when the figure “8” disappears in 8 seconds.

Flooding icing: Lift the spatula out of the icing and drizzle a figure “8” on top. You know the icing is the correct consistency when the figure “8” disappears in 6 seconds.

If you have any concerns about eating uncooked eggs, you can make this icing using pasteurized egg whites or powdered egg whites. You can pasteurize your own egg whites using an immersion circulator. Cook them in a BPA-free resealable baggie set in a 130° water bath for 1 hour.