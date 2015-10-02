How to Make It

Step 1 Season the steaks with salt and pepper on both sides. Distribute the mustard onto one side of each of the steaks; distribute the chopped onion, pickle and bacon over the mustard, setting aside any leftover filling. Roll the steaks and secure with cooking twine.

Step 2 In a Dutch oven, heat the butter or ghee on medium-high heat for 1 minute, then add the rolled steaks. Sear until browned, turning every couple of minutes. Remove the steaks and set aside.

Step 3 Add the carrot, celery, thyme and leftover filling to the Dutch oven and sauté on medium heat for about 5 minutes, until the vegetables start to soften. Return the steaks to the Dutch oven and add the wine and broths. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 2 hours, turning the steaks over halfway through.